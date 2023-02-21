TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: S 25-30 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 52. High: 61. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 79. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 60. High: 73. Wind: SW 15 mph.