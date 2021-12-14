Tuesday Morning Forecast: Very warm, some rain for the rest of the week

TODAY: Cloudy with an isolated showers or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 74. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers here and there. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, very warm, and breezy. High: 79. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Our “heat wave,” will continue with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 76. Winds: S 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers here and there. Still rather warm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 77. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloud with additional rain chances as the front causing all of this moves through. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 53. High: 55. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers ending in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 43. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 40. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.