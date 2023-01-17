TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the low-to-mid-60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, especially in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: NW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 37. High: 63. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 38. High: 63. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.