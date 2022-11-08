TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 64. High: 82. Wind: S 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of rain Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain in the morning. Low: 58. High: 62. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Wind: N 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: E 10 mph.