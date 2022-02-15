TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warm and breezy conditions. High: 71. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and breezy. We’ll see cloudy skies by Wednesday morning. Low: 58. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers west of us late. Breezy conditions will also set up across the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 58. High: 74. Winds: SE 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in the morning. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail with tornadoes and rain being the secondary threat. Chance of rain (Early): 70%. Low: 57. High: 62. Winds: NW 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Low; 28. High: 53. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 30. High: 62. Winds: E 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 35. High: 66. Winds: SE 10 MPH

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures. Low: 48. High: 72. Winds: S 10 MPH.