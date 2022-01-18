Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm and breezy today, front arrives with a few storms tomorrow

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with warmer temperatures due to strong winds from the south. High: 72. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight and remaining breezy. Low: 59. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with storms possible (especially SE counties). A cold front will drop our temperatures in the afternoon and shift our winds from the SW to the NW at 15 MPH. Chance of rain: 20%-30%. High: 69. Winds: SW, NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. Low: 32. High: 40. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and still chilly. Low: 25. High: 45. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 26. High: 50. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and beginning to trend warmer. Low: 30. High: 57. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 36. High: 60. Winds: SW 5 MPH.