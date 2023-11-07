TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with partly cloudy skies after midnight. Lows in the mid-to-upper-60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 66. High: 70. Wind: W 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 54. High: 58. Wind: NE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 61. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 49. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 50. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.