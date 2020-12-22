Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm weather continues today as clouds return

TODAY: A few passing clouds in the afternoon and warm. High: 71. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover is expected. Low: 54. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Showers will be possibility as a cold front moves through. The front will keep temperatures a little cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 67. Winds: W 15 MPH.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 31. High: 52. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 30. High: 59. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 43. High: 63. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 53. High: 66. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.