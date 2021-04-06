Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warm & Windy Afternoon

This Morning: Warm to start the day with temperatures in the low 60’s. Mostly cloudy with humid conditions this morning. A south wind around 15 mph will continue into the day for Thursday.

Today: Warm with high’s around 80 this afternoon. Mostly cloudy for the day with a little sun at times. Humid today with breezy conditions, gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Tonight: Warm and humid night with temperatures staying in the 60’s overnight into Wednesday. South wind around 10 mph. Cloudy to start Wednesday keeping temperatures warm to start the day.

Wednesday: Warm and humid to start the day. High’s near 80 again for Wednesday. Around lunch a few storms will begin to develop moving from northwest moving to the southeast. A few could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail the primary threats with a low threat for a tornado and heavy rain. This line of showers and storms will move through by the night before going into Thursday. Chance for showers and storms 40%

Thursday: Low’s in the upper 50’s to start Thursday. Winds shifting north to south 5-10 mph. Mostly dry and partly sunny with high’s in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Low’s in the low 60’s. High’s near 80 with showers and storms during the day. Chance for storms 40%. Winds staying southeast 10mph.

Saturday: Low’s around 60 to start the day. A few clouds but mostly sunny for Saturday afternoon. High’s near 80 to start the weekend. Winds staying out of the southeast 10 mph.