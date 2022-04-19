TODAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. High: 74. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of storms to our north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 82. Winds: S 20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a chance of scattered showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 66. High: 88. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 75. Winds: N 15 MPH.