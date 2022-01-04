Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmer temperatures the next couple of afternoons

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer than yesterday. High: 61. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few clouds are expected to pass over East Texas after midnight tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold by daybreak. Low: 44. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 60. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with another cold front moving through the area. This one will be strong and give us another freeze by Thursday night. Low: 40. High: 47. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer in the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 50. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Moch warmer in the afternoon. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers as we track another strong cold front. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 68. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, colder, and breezy. Low: 37. High: 53. Winds: NE 15 MPH.