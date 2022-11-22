TODAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low-to-mid-40s. A 20% chance of showers after midnight. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Low: 55. High: 61. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 46. High: 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 44. High: 64. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 46. High: 66. Wind: W 5-10 mph.