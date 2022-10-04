TODAY: Mostly sunny, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas in the morning. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s. Wind: E 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 87. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: E 5 mph.

MONDAY: Ample sunshine. Low: 55. High: 85. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.