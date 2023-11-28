TODAY: Partly cloudy early, followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low-60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-30s. Wind: S 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain at night. Highs in the mid-60s. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Overcast with a 90% chance of rain. Rain will be heavy at times. A few strong to severe storms are possible in Deep East Texas. Low: 55. High: 63. Wind: SE 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain at night in Deep East Texas. Low: 51. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 42. High: 63. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 44. High: 61. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.