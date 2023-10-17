TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the low-80s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers, mainly early. Low: 61. High: 82. Wind: W 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 56. High: 84. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 56. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 61. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 85. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.