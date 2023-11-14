TODAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-40s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 49. High: 72. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 47. High: 66. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 53. High: 60. Wind: W 10-15 mph.