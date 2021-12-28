Tuesday Morning Forecast: Warmth & humidity continue, but colder air on the horizon

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of isolated showers to our north. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 78. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds and muggy. Low: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few storms especially off to our North and East. A couple of storms could be strong to severe but widespread severe weather is not expected at this time. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 64. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 52. High: 72. Winds: West 5 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and maybe a storm late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: South 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms prior to the cold front arriving. Some of these storms could be strong to severe prior to the arrival of the cold front. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 74. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the morning. Much colder afternoon expected Little to no accumulation is expected. Chance of snow: 20%. Low: 29. High: 42. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 25. High: 48. Winds: NE 5 MPH.