TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Freezing rain likely NW. Highs in the low-to-mid-30s north to low-40s south. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Freezing rain likely NW. Lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a 90% chance of rain. Freezing rain likely NW through midday. Highs in the mid-30s to low-40s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Low: 34. High: 41. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 33. High: 54. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 31. High: 59. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 40. High: 64. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: S 10-15 mph.