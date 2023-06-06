TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper-60s. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the upper-80s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 68. High: 91. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 70. High: 92. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.