Tuesday Morning Forecast: Widespread rain expected starting tomorrow

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with drizzle possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 70. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 60. Winds SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Widespread rain is expected starting tomorrow evening. A few storms with gust winds will also be possible. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 69. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Widespread rain is expected with a few storms to the south. Rainfall totals will range from 2″-5″. Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 50. High: 54. Winds: N 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and much cooler. Low: 39. High: 49. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer. Low: 34. High: 51. Winds: NW 10 MPH

SUNDAY: More sunshine and trending warmer. Low: 35. High: 56. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 62. Winds: S 10 MPH.