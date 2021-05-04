Tuesday morning storm threat: Stormy start in deep east Texas

This Morning: A few isolated showers possible as the front continues east slowly. Thunderstorm activity will be minimum through the morning until sunrise. As temperatures climb during the morning, storms and showers will begin to increase and most of the rain and storm threat will be towards deep East Texas. A few storms getting into lunch could be strong to severe towards deep East Texas. Hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado is possible through lunch into the afternoon.

Today: Those of you further north of deep East Texas will see the showers diminish throughout the morning as the front progresses to the east. Clouds will begin to break later in the afternoon bringing a little sun in spots to end your day. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70’s throughout the day. Winds will shift to the northwest as the front passes bringing winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing begins during the night. Temperatures will start to drop getting into the early morning Wednesday. Low’s will be in the low 50’s. Winds will stay out of the north 5 mph.

Wednesday: Cooler start in the low 50’s with clear conditions. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with temperatures getting back into the upper 70’s. Dry throughout the day with winds shifting back south towards the end of the day.

Thursday: Mild to start in the upper 50’s with a few clouds. Mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70’s again. Winds out of the south to start with winds shifting to the north through the day, gusty at times around 15 mph. Staying dry and clear through the day into Thursday night.

Friday: Continuing to stay dry to finish your week and begin your weekend. Temperatures a little warmer Friday afternoon in the low 80’s with sunny conditions. Winds staying out of the south 10 mph.

Saturday: Warmer in the mid 80’s with sunshine in the afternoon. A slight chance for a shower in the late afternoon, which will be an isolated chance around 20%. Staying warm overnight into Sunday where it will be in the upper 80’s to finish your weekend.