Tuesday Night Forecast: A few evening storms, much colder Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms possible. These could turn severe with wind and hail the main concerns. Temperatures very warm and humid, in the 70s to the 60s. Best rain chances north of HWY 79. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storm threat decreases, transitions to general rain and t-storms after 12 AM. Cold front near HWY 79 by daybreak. Temperatures by daybreak: north of HWY 79 in the 50s and 40s, south of HWY 79 in the middle 50s to near 70 in far southern counties. Wind: turning North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cold front continues to sag south. A few more showers and isolated storms through the early afternoon for southern counties. Elsewhere, light showers possible, a 30% to 40% chance. Rain clearing up after 3 PM. Overall, colder and windy with a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s for most areas. Wind: NE 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Patchy frost possible for the morning hours. Sunshine to prevail. Low: 36. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Frost likely to start the day. More sunshine and a nicer afternoon. Low: 35. High: 67. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a tad warmer. Low: 43. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Partly cloudy, much warmer. Low: 51. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine mix. Warm and more humid. Low: 56. High: 78. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of showers and storms. Very humid. Low: 65. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.