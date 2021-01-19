Tuesday Night Forecast: Break in the rain Wednesday, more widespread Thursday

THIS EVENING: Rain showers continue from I-20 southward. Cloudy & cool. Temperatures mostly in the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 30% chance of rain. Areas of drizzle, mist, and fog possible in southern areas. Lows: middle 40s to near 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy and slightly warmer with a warm front by the afternoon. Highs: middle 50s to middle 60s. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph. After 5 PM, a 30% chance of rain.

THURSDAY: Rain and storms likely, some rain heavy. Chances at 70%. Rain totals 1-2 inches possible. Low: 58. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning rain showers end, then cloudy and cool. Rain chances at 30%. Low: 56. Highs: upper 50s to near 60 but falling in the afternoon. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A break in the precipitation, but clouds continue. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the evening and night hours. Low: 41. High: 57. Wind: East, turning SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain returning, a 40% chance. Warmer. Low: 50. High: 66. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms possible, a 40% chance. Storms could turn severe if ingredients come together. Stay tuned for updates. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine returning. Breezy and mild. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: South 10 mph.