Tuesday Night Forecast: Clouds move out by morning, warmer Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy. A 10% chance of rain in southern areas. Temperatures to the lower 40s and into the upper 30s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold, clouds clearing to the east after daybreak. Lows: lower 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine increasing and much warmer. Highs: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and warm for the afternoon. A cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 38. High: 61. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler with seasonal temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Low: 34. High: 55. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to a few clouds. Cooler. Low: 32. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy and colder. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 38. High: 47. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 35. High: 56. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain with a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 40. High: 57. Wind: North 10 mph.

