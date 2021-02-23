Tuesday Night Forecast: Clouds return Wednesday, rain Thursday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and very mild. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase by morning, milder start with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind: South, SW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy morning, then mostly to partly cloudy during the afternoon. A 10% to 20% chance of rain after 4 PM as a cold front moves in, mostly in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle 60s to lower 70s. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & cooler. Rain increasing after 3 PM, a 60% chance. Heavier rainfall late evening and overnight. Low: 47. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain ending after 10 AM, then cloudy and mild. Low: 42. High: 56. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain and an isolated t-storm. A mostly cloudy sky with a 40% rain chance. Low: 54. High: 69. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: More rain and warmer, a 40% chance. Low: 61. High: 70. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Rain chances continue, a 40% probability. Low: 59. High: 64. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain continue. Low: 52. High: 62. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.