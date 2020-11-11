Tuesday Night Forecast: Colder night and lower humidity Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clouds continue and clearing from NW to Southeast. An isolated shower in southern areas possible. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds decreasing across Deep East Texas (partly cloudy by morning). Elsewhere, skies mainly clear and colder. Lows: lower 40s near I-30, middle 40s to near 50 along I-20, and lower to middle 50s south of HWY 79, near 60 in Toledo Bend. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds clear in Deep East Texas to sunshine for everyone. Less humid and cooler. A range of temperatures for the afternoon. Highs: lower 70s north of HWY 79, and lower to middle 70s south of HWY 79. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: After another chilly morning, mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 47. High: 75. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds and warmer. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of a shower or storm. Warm and a tad muggy. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Very warm again. A cold front arriving late day. Low: 66. High: 81. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Much cooler and breezy. Becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. Low: 51. High: 65. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A colder morning with sunshine and a seasonal afternoon. Low: 41. High: 68. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.