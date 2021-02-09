Tuesday Night Forecast: Drizzle increasing overnight into Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy & cold. Temperatures to the 40s and some 30s. Drizzle will develop after 8 PM and especially overnight. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Drizzle likely, and a chance for freezing drizzle in NW counties (parts of Franklin, Hopkins, Rains, Wood, & Van Zandt). Temperatures in that area in the lower 30s, elsewhere from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Drizzle through the morning with rain becoming likely after 4 PM and through the overnight. High: 45 (lower 50s south). Wind: North 10 mph. Chance of rain at 60%.

THURSDAY: Rain continues to remain likely through late evening, a 70% chance. Cold. Low: 37. High: 42. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy & cold. Low: 32. High: 39. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of a wintry mix (sleet, freezing rain, snow, & rain all possible). Low: 29. High: 32. Wind: North 10 mph. Accumulation & travel impacts are possible.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and very cold. Low: 19. High: 28. Wind: North 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of snow. Low: 17. High: 27. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cold. Coldest morning lows potentially in about 7 years. Low: 13. High: 30. Wind: South 5-10 mph.