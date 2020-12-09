Tuesday Night Forecast: Even warmer days before rain returns Friday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and a cool evening. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: West 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cold morning. Lows range from near 32 to the east and up to the middle 30s elsewhere. Patchy frost and fog. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued sunny and warmer. Highs: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with increasing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Breezy and warm. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy. During the day, a few showers or isolated t-storms. After 2 PM, a risk for heavy and gusty storms. Overall rain chance at 70%. Rain amounts could reach 1 inch or more. Low: 58. High: 67. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds slowly clear. Cooler and breeze. Low: 42. High: 54. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 35. High: 53. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and cold. A freeze expected in the morning, and a cool afternoon. Low: 29. High: 55. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Low: 43. High: 58. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.