Tuesday Night Forecast: Flood threat ending Wednesday, sun by Thursday

THIS EVENING: Heavy rain and a few strong storms across Deep East Texas. Be watchful for flooding, especially in southern counties. Temperatures in the 60s to mostly the 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain tapering off to drizzle. Cool and breezy. Lows: 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & cool. Any rain is mostly light and in the form of drizzle. Highs: upper 50s to middle 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and sunshine returning into the afternoon. Low: 52. High: 72. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer afternoon. Low: 50. High: 78. Wind: SE 5 mph.