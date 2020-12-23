Tuesday Night Forecast: Isolated storms Wednesday, much colder Thursday

THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds and mild. Temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mainly cloudy by morning with drizzle increasing. Lows: middle to the lower 50s, but rising to the middle and upper 50s by sunrise. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of rain ahead of a cold front. A few storms possible in Deep East Texas, potentially strong at times. Rain ending after 4-7 PM in Toledo Bend. High: mid-60s to near 70. Colder by the evening. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Much colder with sunshine. Low: 30. High: 49. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY): Cold Christmas morning with a light freeze and a frost. A few clouds and a milder afternoon. Low: 28. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Low: 42. High: 64. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds and warmer. A 20% chance of rain. Our next cold front arrives in the afternoon and evening. Low: 54. High: 67. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine returns and a tad cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 36. High: 55. Wind: East 10 mph.