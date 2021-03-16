Tuesday Night Forecast: Isolated strong storm tonight, more tomorrow

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of isolated storms. If these storms form, they are capable of producing wind & hail, possibly a tornado. Temperatures in the 70s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain and storm chances will increase after midnight and by daybreak Wednesday morning. Some storms could be severe with the risk of damaging winds and large hail. With rain and clouds in the area temperatures will hold in the 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Storms move east through the morning into the early afternoon. Storms could turn severe as they move east of HWY 69. Storm chance for the whole day at 70% to 80%. High: lower to middle 70s. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler with sunshine. Low: 45. High: 63. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Colder morning with more sunshine. Low: 40. High: 61. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 39. High: 67. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. Low: 43. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. Chance of rain: 30% Low: 55. High: 69. Winds: SE 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. Low: 50. High: 70. Wind: WNW 10 mph.