Tuesday Night Forecast: Light freeze & frost overnight, more sun Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: Colder night with a frost & light freeze. Lows: lower 30s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After the cold morning, more sunshine and warmer. Highs: mid-60s to near 70. Wind: South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Warmer. Low: 43. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More rain through early evening and cooler, chances at 40%. Low: 49. High: 60. Wind: Southeast, becoming NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal in the afternoon. Low: 44. High: 62. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Low: 42. High: 68. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine continues. Low: 47. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Breezy with increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 55. High: 74. Wind: South 10-15 mph.