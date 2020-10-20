Tuesday Night Forecast: More warm days, next cold front late Friday

OVERNIGHT: A few clouds return by morning with patchy fog. Warm night. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: AM clouds decrease with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs: middle 80s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and very warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds ahead of a cold front. A slight shower chance, but turning cooler by Friday late afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 84. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with passing clouds. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Turning warmer for the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Low: 60. High: 83. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: A stronger cold front arriving during the day. Mostly cloudy and a 30% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 70. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and much colder. Periods of rain, chances at 30%. Low: 47. High: 53. Wind: North 15 mph.

