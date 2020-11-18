Tuesday Night Forecast: More warm days, rain chances start Sunday

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and cool. Temperatures to the lower 50s and 40s. Wind: East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another chilly night. Lows in the middle 30s to lower 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly morning again, and a warmer day. A few high clouds. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Milder morning, then even warmer and breezy. A few clouds. Low: middle to upper 40s. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Breezy and muggy. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Still warm before the front arrives. Low: 63. High: 73. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with a mostly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain, mostly increasing after 3 PM. Low: 48. High: 58. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain likely, chances now at 30%, likely to increase. Cold. Low: 49. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.