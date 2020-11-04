Tuesday Night Forecast: Not as cold tonight, more sunshine Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Not as cold. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a warmer afternoon. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few clouds at times, mainly through early afternoon. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds passing through. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds and warm. Low: 54. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies a tad humid. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Warm and muggy. Low: 61. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front projected to arrive during the day. Turning cooler and breezy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 70. Wind: Southwest, turning Northwest 15 mph.