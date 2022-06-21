TONIGHT: A few clouds prior to midnight skies will become clear with temperatures falling into the 70s. Low: 75. Winds: S 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with yet another afternoon in the triple digits. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with the hottest afternoon of the year (so far). Low: 77. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a late chance of showers. If the clouds roll in early, temperatures will be cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 75. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 70. High: 97. Winds: NE 10 MPH.