Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain clearing, sunshine returns Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Showers ending and chilly. Temperatures to the 30s. Wind: East, turning NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain ends, and cloudy. Colder and breezy. Lows: lower 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph, making it feel like the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start with mainly sunny skies by the afternoon. Breezy and cool. High: 47. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A freeze in the morning, and then a seasonal afternoon with more sunshine. Low: 28. High: 56. Wind: SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. A 20% chance of rain showers late in the evening and overnight. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain with mainly cloudy skies. Low: 52. High: 60. Wind: South, turning Northwest 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Seasonal weather with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Low: 35. High: 57. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a tad milder for the afternoon. Low: 34. High: 62. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Much warmer with more sunshine. Low: 39. High: 65. Wind: South 5-10 mph.