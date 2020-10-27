Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain likely Wednesday, clouds continue until Friday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with drizzle & fog. Temperatures holding in the 50s and 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Rain increasing after 4 AM and toward daybreak. Lows: middle 50s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain through early afternoon, chances at 60%. At times, the rain could be heavy and an isolated storm possible. Cool and breezy. Highs: upper 50s to the middle 60s. Wind: North, turning NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds continue through the day, a mostly cloudy sky. Low: 46. High: 60. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still cool. Low: 41. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon for Halloween. Low: 43. Highs: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A cold front arriving during the day. Staying mainly sunny. Low: 49. High: 68. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Slightly cooler with sunshine. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Continued with mostly sunny skies. Mild. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.