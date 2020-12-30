Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain returns tomorrow, flood threat through Thursday

THIS EVENING: Becoming cloudy. Breezy and warm. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with patchy drizzle possible, a 20% chance. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. A 70% chance of rain and storms, increasing after 12 PM, especially after 4 PM. A few storms could be heavy and gusty. High: 69, and turning colder by evening. Wind: South, turning Northwest 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Rain increasing, becoming at a 100% chance for most areas (mainly west of HWY 259). Lows: lower 50s, and south of HWY 79 in the middle 50s to near 60. Wind: North 10-15 mph, South 10 mph in Deep East Texas.

THURSDAY (NEW YEAR’S EVE): Widespread rain continues. Rain heavy with a flood threat. Chance at 100%. An isolated severe storm possible in Deep East Texas. Windy & cooler. High: 56. Wind: Variable 15-20 mph. Rain clears out after 9 PM.

FRIDAY (NEW YEAR’S DAY): Mostly cloudy with some sunshine returning. Low: 39. High: 48. Wind: West 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mixture of clouds with sunshine. Cool. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: North to Southwest 5 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer with more sunshine. Low: 37. High: 62. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 48. High: 63. Wind: South 5-10 mph.