Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain returns Wednesday, much colder Thursday

THIS EVENING: Increasing high clouds and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds. A 30% chance of rain by Wednesday morning, mainly west of HWY 271 & 259. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. A 70% to 80% chance of rain and t-storms. An isolated severe storm possible in Deep East Texas. Cooler day. Rain ending after 8 PM. High: 58. Wind: Southeast, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Remaining cloudy and colder. A 20% chance of light rain (with a sleet pellet or snowflake mixed in…no winter weather accumulation). Low: 40. High: 47. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying cloudy to start, but then sunshine returning in the afternoon. Low: 35. High: 53. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Late evening and overnight, a 20% chance of rain. Low: 32. High: 49. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, with a chance of a wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates as the track of the weather system will determine precipitation type. Precipitation chance at 40%. Low: 36. High: 38. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and cold. Low: 29. High: 42. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine, a tad milder. Low: 28. High: 52. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.