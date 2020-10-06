Tuesday Night Forecast: Soak up the sun Wednesday, Delta impacts by Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and not as cold. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and warmer. High: 85. Wind: East 5-10 mph. Late day into the night, clouds increase.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with Delta in the Gulf. A 30% to 40% chance of spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. As Delta heads toward the South Louisiana coast, more bands of rain possible. Rain chances at 40%. Cooler. Low: 67. High: 75. Wind: NE 15 mph. Rain chances end late Friday night.

SATURDAY: Sunshine returning as clouds clear to the east. Becoming warmer. More humid. Low: 64. High: 85. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, breezy, and hot. Low: 65. High: 90. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms ahead of a cold front. Rain chances by evening and overnight. Low: 68. High: 87. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and cooler. Low: 56. High: 79. Wind: NW 10 mph.