Tuesday Night Forecast: Storm threat overnight, cooler Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Cloudy and windy. A few showers and isolated storms before 10 PM, mostly for northern areas. Temperatures in the 70s and mainly the 60s. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A line of gusty storms moving into our area. Main severe concern is wind gusts, but brief hail or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms to Deep East Texas after 2 AM. Decreasing clouds behind the front and cooler. Lows by morning: lower to middle 50s, a few low 60s in Toledo Bend. Wind: SW, turning NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returning and cooler. High: 65. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Increasing clouds by late day, and in the evening a 20% chance of rain for southern areast. A colder morning. Lows in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Milder afternoon. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain & storms likely (chances at 60% to 70%), especially south of I-20. Turning cooler into the afternoon. Low: 61. High: 68. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cooler. A lull in the rain through Saturday afternoon, then more rain after 3 PM. Chilly day, rain chances at 60%. Low: 51. High: 55. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers through early afternoon, a 30% chance. Perhaps some late PM sun. Low: 45. High: 58. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and colder. Morning lows in the lower 30s. Highs: lower 50s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A freeze likely in the morning, lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. More sun and milder in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind: SW 10 mph.