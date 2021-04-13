Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms increasing overnight, cooler Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms increasing, most south of HWY 79. Storms that occur capable of hail and gusty winds. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NE & SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT into WEDNESDAY MORNING: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Some could be severe with a large hail threat. In general, storms will contain heavy rainfall and lightning. Rain amounts through 12 PM Wednesday: 0.50″ – 2″. Lows: upper 50s to middle 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and storms end by early afternoon, a 40% to 60% chance. Then, cloudy to possibly mostly cloudy. Cooler. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph. More showers at times Wednesday night into Thursday.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers increase by late afternoon and evening, chance of rain at 30%. A mostly cloudy sky. Low: 52. High: 70. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances increase to a 60% chance under cloudy skies. A few storms possible. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 63. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Only a 20% chance of rain and cooler. Low: 50. High: 60. Wind: North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures still below normal. Low: 45. High: 66. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 44. High: 65. Wind: North, to South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds continue, but a tad warmer. Low: 46. High: 69. Wind: North 5 mph.