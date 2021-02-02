Tuesday Night Forecast: Warmer weather through Thursday

THIS EVENING: Mostly clear and cool. Temperatures to the lower 50s and 40s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder. Lows in the 30s, but a few lower 30s east of HWY 259. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and much warmer. Breezy at times. High: 66. Wind: SE 15 mph. Clouds increase Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and even warmer. A 20% chance of rain during the evening with a cold front. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Much cooler and variable clouds. Low: 37. High: 58. Wind: Turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Passing clouds. A stronger cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 39. High: 60. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Much colder with sunshine. Low: 26. High: 45. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Another very cold morning. Partly cloudy. Low: 28. High: 53. Wind: East 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds & sun mix. Cool. Low: 32. High: 56. Wind: East 10 mph.

