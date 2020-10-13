Tuesday Night Forecast: Warmer Wednesday, abruptly colder by Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool again. Lows from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny, warmer & breezy. Highs: lower to middle 80s, but a few upper 80s west of HWY 69. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT into THURSDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds after 12 AM. Much milder overnight and early morning. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A cold front moving in during the day. Temperatures south of I-20 to rise to the upper 70s to the middle 80s, and then abruptly dropping to the 60s after the frontal passage. A 20% chance of rain. Wind: South, turning North 15 mph, with gusts to 20-25 mph in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: A colder morning. Lows: middle to upper 40s. Sunshine and chilly. Highs close to 70. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Much colder morning. Coldest start since mid-April. Lows: lower 40s. Sunshine and a cool afternoon. Breezy. Highs: middle 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

**Starting Sunday, the forecast will have significant changes. Stay tuned for updates.**

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with another cold front potentially arriving by the afternoon and evening. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: Southwest, turning North 15 mph.

MONDAY: Colder with clouds. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 51. High: 67. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and a chilly Fall day. Low: 48. High: 64. Wind: NE 10 mph.