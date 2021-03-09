Tuesday Night Forecast: Windy & muggy Wednesday

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. Lows: middle 50s to near 60. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning overcast and spotty drizzle. In the afternoon, mostly cloudy. More humid and windy. High: 76. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts to 30-35 mph.

THURSDAY: Another round of morning clouds, then mostly cloudy by afternoon. A 10% chance of rain or drizzle, mostly for the morning. Muggy. Low: 64. High: 77. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Very muggy morning and then a warm, breezy afternoon. A 20% chance of isolated showers. Low: 64. High: 78. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of showers. Cloudy to mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 65. High: 77. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SUNDAY: A 40% chance of storms by the afternoon. There is a low risk of strong or severe storms. Very warm and muggy. Low: 66. High: 74. Wind: SE 15 mph.

MONDAY: Decreasing clouds back to sunshine. Staying warm and breezy. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 48. High: 73. Wind: SE 15 mph.