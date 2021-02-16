Tuesday Night Forecast: Winter storm #2: from snow to freezing rain

Winter Storm Warning for the threat

of snow and freezing rain.

THIS EVENING: Cloudy with flurries this evening, turning to snow after 10 PM. Temperatures in the 20s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TONIGHT – STORM TEAM WEATHER ALERT: Precipitation increasing. Most areas see snow to start, with snow accumulation totals 1-3 inches for most areas. After 2 AM, the changeover from snow to freezing rain occurs from southwest to northeast, to the Tyler-Longview areas by 5 AM. Air temperatures rise to the middle to upper 20s. Wind: turning NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Snow continues north of I-20 and especially north of HWY 154 (2-4 inches total possible). South of HWY 154, mostly sleet and freezing rain likely, and especially south of HWY 79. Ice accumulations likely, leading to travel problems and power outages. Precipitation ends after 6 PM in eastern areas. High: 27. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. A 20% chance of snow flakes for the morning. Low: 22. High: 30. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Another deep freeze for the morning, and hopefully above freezing by afternoon. Low: 9. High: 34. Wind: North, turning South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine. Cold morning but a milder afternoon. Low: 24. High: 43. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and even milder. A 20% chance of rain with a cold front late day. Low: 40. High: 54. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining seasonal. Low: 34. High: 59. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 37. High: 64. Wind: SW 10 mph.