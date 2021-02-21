Winter Weather Tools

Sunday Night Forecast: Warm & sunny start to the week

by: Alex Moore

Posted: / Updated:

A welcomed warmup set temperatures into the 60’s for us this Sunday. There was quite a bit of sunshine throughout the day which helped melt most of the rest of the snow. Tonight we’ll have a few clouds around early and then we’ll clear up to start Monday morning. Low’s will hover in the low 40’s tonight before a warmup into the low 60’s for Monday with a sunny afternoon. More sunshine for Tuesday before clouds begin to return Wednesday. Our high’s will creep towards the 70 degree mark by midweek before a system brings more rain chances getting into Thursday and Friday with temperatures dropping back into the 50’s with the rain.

