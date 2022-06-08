TONIGHT: Passing clouds and humid. Low: 75. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of pop showers possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a possible shower or two. Temperatures will be near 100 degrees by the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers (North). It’ll be quite warm with some of the warmest temperatures of the year. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a couple of pop-up showers. Hot and humid. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies and hot. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.