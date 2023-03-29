TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and remaining chilly. Low: 54. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers in the morning, followed by the chance at a couple of non-severe thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be trending warmer as well. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 76. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around. We’ll see one round of storms in the morning, followed by a strong to severe round of storms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 69. High: 81. Winds: SW 25-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler. Low: 52. High: 77. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms late in the day Sunday. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms around. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially to the NE. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. High: 88. Winds: S 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with additional storm chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.